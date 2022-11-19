CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A TBI investigation has led to the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer who is accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

Officials say special agents with the TBI began investigating 20-year-old Cannon County Corrections Officer Brendan Michael Lee following allegations of assault.

The investigation revealed that Lee assaulted an ex-girlfriend during an argument at her home on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, TBI agents obtained a warrant charging Lee with Aggravated Domestic Assault.

Lee was arrested and booked into the Cannon County Jail on a $1,500 bond. No other information was immediately released.