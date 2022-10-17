ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) —The circle of life was supposed to come to an end for a particular oak tree. “I was pretty…pretty upset,” said Rodney Bates.

At least that’s how Bates felt when he drove by last week and saw a crew cutting the tree’s limbs. “He said we got orders to take the tree down,” said Bates.

Bates has lived off Whittemore Lane since 1982 but said that tree has been outside his home for over 150 years.

“I see no reason for it,” he said. “I know progress is progress, but for what I was told the reason it’s coming down I think is ridiculous.”

Bates said he was told the tree was hazardous to drivers and was causing visibility issues.

“It turns out it was several complaints, but it was related to limbs that would fall out of the tree,” said John Rutherford.

Rutherford is the councilman for Bates’s district and said he didn’t know about this issue until residents reached out.

He soon contacted Nashville’s Department of Transportation Monday. “They basically made the decision that they will not cut down the tree, but instead will prune it and trim it and remove some of the limbs that are particularly causing a hazard to the roadway,” said Rutherford.

After Rutherford and a number of residents reached out, N-DOT sent out an arborist who believed the tree was still healthy enough to stay. “If the people had not reached out, to begin with, it would have been gone,” he said.

While this tree will live to see another day, Bates wished he and others would have known before it had gotten to this point. “Let the people in the neighborhood know what’s going on and they wouldn’t be near as shocked.”

Rutherford hopes Metro departments and N-DOT will work to try and reach out to district council members if situations like this occur in the future.

News 2 reached out to N-DOT who said their crews were just out trimming the tree and that they did send an arborist to view the tree. They said they do not have plans to cut the tree down.