SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friends and family will gather in Smyrna on Saturday evening in memory of a man who was gunned down at a Smyrna gas station last month.

Nick Patterson, a gas station clerk at Twice Daily on Stonecrest Parkway, was shot and killed on August 30 during an attempted armed robbery.

Patterson was an employee at the gas station for nine years and was only 34 years old. Friends and family described Patterson as caring, helpful and loving.

“He was the exact person that you would want to see on your worst day, and he would notice and he would say something. He would pay for your coffee, or there was the one woman who said she was caught out in the snow,” said Brandon Jacobs, Pastor of Alive Nashville.

“Nick said, ‘Hey just hang out here, I’ll give you free coffee. Wait until the roads clear out a little bit,’ and it was always these little acts of kindness,” remembered Jacobs.

A day after the deadly shooting, Smyrna police arrested 31-year-old Keanthony Williams charging him with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the shooting death of Patterson.

Officials believe Williams is also responsible for an armed robbery that occurred in Brentwood. In that incident, police say Williams pointed a gun at two people while robbing the store clerk of $300 and six packs of Newport cigarettes.

Last Thursday, a fundraiser was held for the beloved gas station clerk to help support his family. For every gallon of gas purchased, 50 cents went to support his family, something customers were glad to do.

According to Twice Daily, the “Fill up for Nick” fundraiser sold 14,000 gallons of fuel, three times more than the store’s average daily sales.

A candlelight vigil for Patterson will be held on September 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carpe Cafe located at 115 Front Street.