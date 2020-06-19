Candlelight vigil to be held for fallen Brentwood officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A candlelight vigil is planned to honor the Brentwood police officer who died in a crash on Franklin Road Thursday morning.

Thirty-year-old Officer Destin Legieza was killed in the crash when a woman driving in the opposite direction crossed the median and struck his cruiser. He is the first Brentwood police officer to die in the line of duty.

His death a has left a big hole in the tight-knit community. Officer Legieza was described as a “shining star” for the Brentwood Police Department. A memorial for him continues to grow outside of city hall.

Office Legieza grew up in Franklin and worked the midnight shift with a group of 14 officers for five years.

He was very involved in the community, volunteering for several fundraisers benefiting the Special Olympics.

The fatal crash happened feet away from the Brentwood Market and Deli — a spot Officer Legieza would often visit at the end of his shift.

Shortly after Franklin Road reopened, the market owners, Hailey and Jeremy Hiett, changed their sign to honor him. They say it’s the least they can do to thank him.

“You know we know a lot of the officers because they just are always coming in to get food. They are coming in to chit chat. They have responded when we needed things in the store. Destin had been in here, he was a young officer and just a really great guy all around,” said Hailey Hiett.

The Hietts joked that Officer Legieza would often visit their shop at the very last second.

“Officer Destin used to come in when during the COVID, we closed at three, and he would come in at 2:59. We used to always give him a hard time and would say ‘call, we’ll have something for you, just call’ and he would just laugh because he knew he was just pushing us to the end. It was always good to see him when he was here,” said Jeremy Hiett.

​The Brentwood Police Department is flying their flag at half staff as flowers, signs and cards continue to be left on a patrol vehicle at city hall.

The candlelight vigil will be held Friday at 8 p.m. at the Fellowship Bible Church on Franklin Road.

A GoFundMe has been established to assist Officer Legieza’s family. He comes from a long line of law enforcement officers and his father is a lieutenant with the Franklin Police Department. He is survived by his wife, Heather.

