FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A candlelight vigil will be held for the two men who were stabbed to death outside a Nashville bar.

Friends of the Beathard and Trapeni families are holding a candlelight vigil in Downtown Franklin this evening at 7 p.m. on the steps of the old courthouse. The BGA community is invited to attend. — Battle Ground Acad. (@BGAwildcats) December 26, 2019

Battle Ground Academy announced that the families of Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III will hold a vigil in Downtown Franklin Thursday evening at 7 p.m. on the steps of the old courthouse.

Beathard and Trapeni were stabbed on Dec. 21 outside the Dogwood Nashville on Division Street.