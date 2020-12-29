Camping World CEO contributes $500K to help Nashville business owners after bombing

Emergency personnel work near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Marcus Lemonis, the chairman and CEO of Camping World has launched a fund to help downtown Nashville business owners affected by the bombing Christmas morning.

More than 40 buildings were damaged after investigators say an Antioch man detonated a bomb inside of an RV near Second Avenue North and Commerce Street around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. The 63-year-old bomber was killed and three other people suffered minor injuries, according to Metro police.

Upon learning of the explosion and the resulting damage, Lemonis started the “30 Day Fund,” contributing $500,000 upon its creation. He said the fund was designed to be “quick, easy and free of red tape” as small business owners and individuals work to recover and explained “forgivable loans” of up to $100,000 would be provided.

Lemonis said the funds given to businesses do not need to be repaid, but added those recipients who wish to “pay it forward” are invited to provide additional funding at a later date to be given to another business owner.

The Camping World CEO, who is also a TV personality, said he and his team will visit Nashville Wednesday to assess the extensive damage caused by the explosion.