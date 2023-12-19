GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Calvin Short, legendary head football coach at Gallatin High School, has died.

GHS announced Short’s death Tuesday evening.

During his tenure at GHS, Short coached the Gallatin Green Wave from 1976-1993 and won 205 of 235 games, three state championships, and finished as state runner up three times. His football teams won 16 district or region championships during the regular season. He also coached girls basketball at GHS in the mid-1960s.

Short was inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 2000, the Tennessee Football Coaches Association in 2014, and Gallatin Athletic in 2017. Gallatin High School’s football field was named in Short’s honor in 2012.

After retiring from GHS, Short assumed the role of principal at Portland High School from 1994-1998.

The GHS football program issued the following statement of Short’s death:

“Coach Short inspired generations of athletes with his passion for the sport teaching not only the fundamentals of football but also the values of perseverance, teamwork & integrity. His unwavering dedication to the game & his players has left an indelible mark on our community.”

No funeral arrangements were announced.