Call to Action: protesters push for immediate removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two weeks after the State Capitol Commission voted to recommend the bust of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest be removed from the state Capitol, protesters have ignited a new effort to expedite the process of removal.

“I would consider myself an anti-gradualist,” said Angel Stansberry, with the People’s Plaza. “I don’t like incrementalism.”

She alongside a group of other who have camped out at Legislative Plaza for weeks have started a campaign encouraging the public to sign an online petition which would override the series of meetings and hearings required to officially remove the Statehouse.

“They’ve spoken about it, voted on it but really until they remove it from this seat of government, we’re probably not going to leave. We want to see it removed physically,” Stansberry said.

The goal is to have the bust moved to the state museum immediately.

“It’s so ironic that this piece of stone has so much protection, and so many things protecting it, while human life is apparently not as sacred to our government,” said Angel.

The People’s Plaza has already gained the backing of two state senators and ten state representatives.

According to a spokesperson for the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act, waiver requests can only be considered at regular meetings of the Tennessee Historical Commission. Therefore, the earliest date for a possible initial hearing of the waiver would be October 2020, if all required materials are provided within a certain time frame.