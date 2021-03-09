Call for action: Items needed for CMA’s donation drive for live entertainment workers

 NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — A call for action from the CMA’s to help support local music industry personnel in need.

The Country Music Association is hosting a Music Industry COVID Support (MICS) donation drive March 15-19 at their office on Music Square East in Nashville.

The event will benefit the organization Musically Fed, which has provided more than 180,000 meals to people who work in the live music and entertainment industry since March of 2020 across the country. Here in Nashville, around 22,000 meals have been distributed.

A spokesperson with CMA’s said there are two ways to donate – online and in person.

For those interested in donating online you are asked to order items from Musically Fed’s Amazon Wish List before March 19th. Select “Country Music Association, c/o FOOD DRIVE’s Gift registry” as the shipping address.

You can also donate in person by dropping off needed items in the alley behind the CMA’s office.

FOODTOILETRIES
Dried pasta & sauce Toothpaste 
Oatmeal, CerealLaundry detergent 
canned fish/meat Dish Soap 
canned fruits/veggies Hand Soap  
Soup, CrackersBody Wash 
Rice, Quinoa, Dry BeansShaving Cream
Peanut Butter Toilet Paper
NutsPaper Towels

Musically Fed food drive-thrus in Nashville are set to be held March 13 and March 27. Individuals in the live entertainment/music industry wishing to register should contact info@musicallyfed.org or call 480-951-1882. To learn more, visit MusicallyFed.org.

