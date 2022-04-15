GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The kidnapping of Noah Clare last November changed the way AMBER Alerts are handled in Tennessee.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Noah’s mother, Amanda Ennis, told News 2 in November. “It’s been the absolute worst thing I’ve ever gone through in my entire life.”

Noah Clare and his cousin Amber Clare were reported missing early November 2021. Noah’s non-custodial father, Jacob Clare, was supposed to take Noah from Kentucky to his Gallatin home. He never arrived.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert on November 16th about ten days after the disappearance.

Then three days later, a California woman with a watchful eye spotted them on a stretch of beach.

“This feeling just didn’t go away. It was very much instinctual and very much a gut feeling that just it stayed with me,” Julia Bonin said.

A gut feeling leading police to the father and son and eventually leading a mother to her son.

“It’s been torture. It’s been a nightmare,” Ennis said after reuniting with Noah. “It’s something that I would never wish my worst enemy to go through.”

Fast forward five months. That good Samaritan has been honored by the Orange County California Sheriff’s Department.

But, what Bonin didn’t know about the ceremony is that Noah and his mother would also appear on the stage to honor her. Bonin fell to her knees, and Noah rushed over to give her a hug.

Bonin was surprised, “I had no idea. Completely overwhelmed by it and just the best to see his little face at the end of that stage.”

Noah’s mom said there was no way they weren’t going to be there for the presentation booking a flight as soon as she was invited. “We wouldn’t, we wouldn’t have missed it.”

As for Noah, he is four-years-old now. He did not want to do the interview because he was too busy playing with his toys.