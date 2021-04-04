Cadaver dogs to assist with search for missing Perry County woman

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cadaver dogs will be brought in Sunday to assist in the search for Roseanna Zadakaus, a 77-year-old Perry County woman who never returned from a walk last week.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation joined the search efforts Friday and aviation units have been lined up to fly the area.

Rescue squad members have also been searching high water in the area of Cypress Creek Marina for any sign of Zadakaus.

The 77-year-old woman was last seen Wednesday afternoon by a sanitation worker. He reportedly told deputies he saw her walking in her driveway toward the mailbox on Cypress Creek Road.

The sheriff’s office was told Zadakaus went for a walk in the area of Cypress Creek Marina, but never returned home.

Sheriff Weems said one person was taken into custody Friday evening for questioning in regards to the disappearance, but that person has since been released. The agency is working to determine if foul play is involved.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Perry County dispatch at 931-589-3911.