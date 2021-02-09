Bystanders help free driver from fiery crash on Jefferson Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bystanders helped pull a driver from a fiery crash on Jefferson Street in North Nashville Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. when a truck travelling outbound on Jefferson Street slammed into a column supporting Interstate 40.

Metro police told News 2 the driver was trapped inside the truck, which burst into flames following the crash, and good Samaritans helped free the driver from the wreckage.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department extinguished the fire and rendered aid to the victim, who firefighters said was pulled from the crash by commuters possibly on their way to work.

Witnesses said the truck’s tires appeared to have blown prior to the crash.

The driver had minor injuries and was taken to a Nashville hospital to be evaluated.

No additional information was immediately released.