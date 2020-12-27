Businesses, restaurants damaged in Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The explosion that rattled Nashville on Christmas morning affected over 40 businesses and restaurants already struggling during the pandemic.

One of those business affected in the explosion is Pride And Glory Tattoo, located right next to where the explosion happened. The explosion left the building gutted.

Owner Pete Gibson says he hasn’t been able to go back to his business yet to sift through the rubble.

“We’ve all been trying to work as a team to really recover some of this stuff,” Gibson said. “Maybe we could find and you know, we haven’t been able to go down there and look, cause it’s just been the guys doing the investigation looking and from what we hear, it’s not good. So they can’t really find much.”

According to Gibson, he and his staff were slowly getting back on their feet after the pandemic hit them hard in the spring. He doesn’t know when authorities will let him return to his business to survey what’s left of it.

The Melting Pot also took a hit, located in the heart of the explosion zone. The explosion was captured on the restaurant’s security camera, and the damage is severe.

“The restaurant business is rough as it is; I could tell you some regular stories from just last week about the difficulties not including the pandemic and now this,” owner Mark Rosenthal said. So every day is a challenge, but we’re lucky to have really great and dedicated folks that do the hard work to make people happy because that’s what we do.”

Rosenthal is also the owner of Rodizio Grill, directly above The Melting Pot; it was also damaged.

A GoFundMe was set up to support at least three of the local businesses damaged.