Business Owners Complain About Rough Ride on Murfreesboro Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Those traveling on Murfreesboro Road say it’s a bumpy ride between potholes and temporary metal plates.

Joslin and Son Signs Owner Bobby Joslin says its an embarrassment to a major state corridor.

“It’s getting worse by the month, these potholes are getting bigger, nothing’s being done,” Joslin said.

Joslin’s customers even complain to him about fears of busting tires.

“It’s very dangerous, and the traffic people are trying to move to the left to keep from going in some of these are gigantic potholes. And it’s not like one little pothole, it’s like 100 feet of them continuous,” Joslin said.

But for auto shop owner Meran Abdullah, it’s good for business.

“Right now I just went and grabbed somebody on the road. Just to bring him here so I could get him a tire and try to take care of him,” Abdullah said.

Joslin hopes Tennessee Department of Transportation starts fixing the potholes before accidents happen from drivers trying to avoid them.

TDOT tells News 2 there is no paving scheduled for now, most of the complaints it receives relates to the temporary plates.

Those plates, TDOT says, are a part of a metro storm sewage project. But Metro Water Services says the plates do not belong to them.

“Something needs to happen before somebody gets killed out here,” Joslin said.

TDOT says those looking to report potholes can file a maintenance request on its website.