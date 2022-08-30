MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wilson County mom took to Facebook, frustrated that her kids are missing school because of down bus routes.

Wilson County School Public Information Officer Bart Barker told News 2 they would love to see 12-15 more drivers come onboard as down bus routes are putting some families in a bind.

“I mean, we’ve been in school a month and we’ve had the same bus route down six or seven times,” Beth Scanlan-Binkley said.

Beth Scanlan-Binkley works 45 minutes to an hour away from Mt. Juliet. That commute means her family relies on the bus to pick up her kids after school.

“Then you call and you say what if you can’t pick them up? Well, someone has to stay with them and sometimes I don’t get off until 8 or 9 o’clock at night,” Scanlan-Binkley said.

However, parents aren’t alone in their frustration.

“Every day, that the report indicates a down route somewhere or multiple down routes, you just look at the report and just think if we had some more drivers we could really patch this up,” Barker said.

Barker said bus driver shortages have created a domino effect.

“You may ask what is the solution? We’ve done many recruitment to get more drivers in here, we have full time employees who aren’t drivers who are now driving,” Barker said.

As for Beth, she said her two younger ones have no option but to miss school on the mornings their route is down.

“If you can’t get your kids to school, they are missing school, they have to make up the work, then they get behind. Something has to give,” Scanlan-Binkley said.

She said her family is desperate for a solution.

“Do we go through the whole year doing this? Or is there going to be a solution? Will there be double routes? Will people step up and work? I don’t know what the solution is, I really don’t,” Scanlan-Binkley said.

Barker said if you are interested in driving a bus, Wilson County Schools will take care of all the training and get you certified.

He said drivers willing to work full or part-time would be the boost Wilson County needs.