DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of Burns, Tennessee in Dickson County has been arrested for assault.

Landon Mathis was booked just after midnight Monday and charged with domestic assault.

Landon Mathis (Courtesy: Dickson County Sheriff’s Office)

News 2 reached out to Burns City Hall and was told Mathis was not at work Monday and there is no comment on his arrest.

No additional information was immediately released.