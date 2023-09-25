DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of Burns, Tennessee in Dickson County has been arrested for assault.
Landon Mathis was booked just after midnight Monday and charged with domestic assault.
News 2 reached out to Burns City Hall and was told Mathis was not at work Monday and there is no comment on his arrest.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.