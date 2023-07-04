NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many people are having fun lighting fireworks, but you want to make sure to do it safely to avoid injuries.

Firework-related injuries have been trending upward over the last several years. Middle Tennessee health officials said around this time of year, the unit sees a large uptick in burn injuries, with alcohol oftentimes playing a factor in the incident.

“We see burns of the hands, we see amputations, we see surgeries for skin graphing for the arms, legs, all over the place,” said Dr. Patrick Duffy, Burn Education Director at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC).

“Don’t try to re-light it; it could go off at any time and a lot of people will think a firework has not gone off and gone out, and they’ll go to pick it up and that will be when it goes off,” Duffy said.

Doctor said the patients they treat are usually involved in incidents that happened because the products were either manufactured poorly or they were modified, for example, taking a small firework and turning it into a bigger one. Overall, officials said they see roughly 10,000 burn patients related to fireworks across the country every year, and roughly 4,000 of those victims are children.

“If somebody’s going to do them, they should really have a designated person who is going to do them that stays sober to light the fireworks, and if a firework doesn’t go off, have a bucket of water ready,” said Duffy.

Duffy said when it comes to first aid, try to cool the burn with water as quickly as possible and don’t use ice. Also, rinse off any residual powders or chemicals from the firework. Make sure to keep it clean with sterile bandages and then get evaluated by a medical professional.

VUMC officials said grill-related and campfire injuries also increase particularly around this time of year.