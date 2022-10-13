NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.

However, there are still some communities in the Volunteer State and the Bluegrass State that decided to either implement or extend burn bans amid ongoing weather concerns.

Here is a list of cities and counties in those two states that either lifted or issued burn bans this week:

Christian County, Kentucky

Christian County Emergency Management shared the following image on Facebook about a “no burn initiative” issued until further notice in the county:

(Source: Christian County Emergency Management)

Erin

The City of Erin Fire Department announced on Thursday, Oct. 13 that all outdoor burning of brush, trees, storm debris, and open campfires is temporarily banned. Unless the city decides to extend or lift this ban, it will remain in place until Sunday, Oct. 16.

The news comes after the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the area on Thursday due to low relative humidity and high winds.

Hendersonville

The Hendersonville Fire Department decided to remove the city’s burn ban on Thursday, Oct. 13 after the rainfall from the day before. However, community members are still encouraged to be safe when using outdoor fire pits or burning natural vegetation.

Mt. Juliet

According to the Mt. Juliet Fire Department, the burn ban issued on Sunday, Oct. 9 has been lifted.

“We thank everyone for their cooperation in our efforts to keep our City as safe as possible,” the fire department wrote on Facebook on Thursday, Oct. 13. “We ask that you continue to use your best judgment and also continue to follow our city burning ordinance.”

Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

According to officials, fire marshals from both Rutherford County Fire and Rescue and the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department have lifted the ban on open burning as of Thursday, Oct. 13.

However, starting on Saturday, Oct. 15, anyone who wants to do any burning needs to call Tennessee State Forestry at 877-350-2876 to request a burn permit. You can learn more about that permit — which is required every year between Oct. 15 and May 15 — by clicking here.

While residential outdoor burning is not allowed within the Murfreesboro city limits, fire pits are allowed.

In addition, permits for outdoor commercial construction sites and bonfires are required in Murfreesboro, so if you want one of those city burn permits, call the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s Office Community Risk Reduction Division at 615-849-2605. Burn permit forms can also be download by clicking here.

Previous Burn Ban Announcements

Emergency officials in Barren County, Kentucky said the county’s burn ban is still in effect as of Thursday, Oct. 13. In addition, with strong winds and low humidity rates forecasted for Friday, Oct. 14, an alert has been issued about increased fire danger that day.

Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue also said the burn ban for Simpson County, Kentucky will remain in place since the area did not receive enough rain to compensate for the dry and windy weather, but with a chance of rain expected for the weekend, those conditions will be re-evaluated on Monday, Oct. 17.

However, Brentwood, Dickson, Gallatin, Lebanon, and Nolensville, Tennessee, as well as Bowling Green and Warren County, Kentucky have yet to provide an update on the burn bans they announced last week.