DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The City of Dickson has issued a ban on all outdoor burning effective immediately, citing persisting dry conditions with little to no humidity. The ban will remain in effect until the area receives “significant rainfall,” according to the Dickson Fire Department.

Fire Marshal Robby Street announced the burn ban Monday, Oct. 23, after an assessment of continuing drought conditions, dry vegetation and low humidity determined the risk to life and property has reached a “critical stage.”

“With only brief showers during the last few weeks, conditions in the City of Dickson have deteriorated to the point that we don’t believer we can safely allow any outdoor burning,” Street said. “The fire department will not issue any burn permits or sanction any outdoor burning until we see a good, prolonged, soaking rain that will reduce the risk.”

The ban applies to any outdoor fires, including the burning of leaves, brush, debris, trash, campfires, bonfires, and even screened barrels within the boundaries of the City of Dickson.

“Right now, conditions are bad enough that the smallest ember can start a grass fire that could threaten structures and lives,” the fire marshal said. “We also urge residents to be extremely careful discarding cigarettes and other smoking materials.”

As of Monday, the National Weather Service forecast for Dickson includes drought conditions with low humidity and wind gusts up to 11 miles per hour. A less than 10% chance of scattered showers is forecasted over the next week and a half.

Any changes to the burn ban will be made public if they come, but the burn ban will remain in effect until further notice.

The ban does not apply outside the city limits of Dickson. Outside municipalities, burning is regulated by the Tennessee Division of Forestry (TDF). Permits are currently required for any outdoor burning anywhere in the state, as the TDF requires permitted outdoor burning from Oct. 15 to May 15 each year.