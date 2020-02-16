Burn ban in effect for Kentucky until May

PEMBROKE, KY (WKRN) — Kentucky’s forest fire hazard season has started, and a burn ban is in effect from February 15 through April 30.

According to the burn ban, it is illegal to set a fire or use flammable materials that may spread a fire in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland except between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. or when the ground is covered with snow.

That means, no burning before 6 p.m. any day when the burn ban is in effect.

The burn ban also goes into effect from October 1 through December 15.