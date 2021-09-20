Burglar cleans out Playhouse 615, small theatre in Wilson County

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — You’ve heard the saying “everything but the kitchen sink.” A small theatre group in Wilson County could use that phrase when referring to a break-in that happened over the weekend.

The thief stole all kinds of things including perfume and bobby pins. Now, the hunt is on for the culprit.

Ann Street-Kavanaugh, the Managing Director for Playhouse 615 let News 2 cameras inside to capture the scene of the crime. “This is where we had all of the tools. They left the shop vac.”

As if the pandemic wasn’t enough of a bump in the road for the fledgling theater company, they walked in Sunday morning to find practically everything cleaned out of the building.

“An odd variety of things. They even scooped up… we had bottles.” She pointed to empty shelves, “We just did Steel Magnolias, and they took bottles of perfume and hair products, and they took all that.”

Street-Kavanaugh said they even stole about $2,000 worth of borrowed tools, a laptop that controlled their audio and lights. Plus, the took costumes and wigs.

“The generous side of me wants to hope that they really need the money,” she continued, “But, the other side of me is angry and would love to catch them.”

One thing she said they didn’t take – they weren’t able to steal the show. It still went on as planned Sunday. “The show must go on,” another term they could use.

“Even if the set is falling down around us, we will continue to go on and give you the very best show that we can,” said Street-Kavanaugh.

Thanks to a generous donation, a reward has been offered up if anyone can help catch the person or people who burglarized Playhouse 615.

There is also a GoFundMe set up to help replace the stolen items.