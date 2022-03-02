GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Gallatin mother and child woke up to a bullet ripping through their ceiling. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

It happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 19.

That’s when Gallatin police say a man with a long criminal history fired a bullet through the floor of his apartment.

The bullet went through the ceiling of the downstairs apartment where a woman and a toddler were fast asleep.

“This is a case that could’ve turned out a lot differently,” Lt. Lamar Ballard said. “Thank God it didn’t.”

Bodycam video showed Gallatin police responding to the apartment complex.

Police say a 25-year-old man, now identified as Brenton Herscher, fired a 40-caliber handgun.

The bullet ripped through the floor of his home and the ceiling of the downstairs neighbors.

The bullet went through a dresser and lodged in a clothing drawer.

On the bodycam video, you can hear one resident of the home speaking with investigators.

Resident: “Literally there’s something in here, wedged in here, she said they were pretty loud last night, they almost called the cops.”

Cop: “The upstairs neighbors were pretty loud last night?”

Resident: “Yep. She said he (toddler) woke up at 3 a.m. and the cats were running around crazy.”

“When the officers respond they have no idea what is happening in these situations,” Lt. Ballard said. “So, the officers get with the apartment complex and do a protective sweep of the apartment. They make sure nobody else is harmed or hurt. Thank God they weren’t.”

Officers swept the apartment and quickly learned it was empty.

They got a search warrant and then found the 40-caliber weapon.

Police learned more about the case after interviewing the other man in the apartment.

“What we were told by the roommate was that he (Hershcher) was highly intoxicated when the round went off,” Lt. Ballard said.

Police didn’t know why the gun was fired, but they wanted to talk to the 25-year-old Robertson County man to get more answers.

“Absolutely, we’d like the whole story, but thank God that nobody was hurt, because it could’ve turned out a lot differently,” Lt. Ballard said.

News 2 has learned that the 25-year-old man has a long arrest history that includes aggravated robbery, domestic assault and theft.

Herscher is currently wanted for reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm. If you know his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Gallatin Police at (615) 452-1313.