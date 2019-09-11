Bulldozer smashes into Spring Hill home

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bulldozer smashed into a Spring Hill home with a family inside Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the person on the bulldozer was doing work down the street from the home.

Officials said the man left the worksite and drove up the street to the home in the 4000 block of Spirit Court. He began digging up flower bed before tearing into the home with the bulldozer.

Police said the man then drove to the backyard and began digging it up before the homeowner, who was in the shower at the time, eventually dove into the cab of the bulldozer in a towel and tackled the driver.

Police did a blood draw and it is unclear at this time if the man will face charges.

No other information was released at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.