Building fire in Columbia nearly spreads to railcars containing ‘flammable liquids’

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Columbia firefighters were able to prevent a massive building fire from spreading to nearby railcars containing flammable liquids, according to the city’s fire department.

(Courtesy: Columbia Fire & Rescue)

Columbia Fire and Rescue said they responded Wednesday night to reports of a fire at a building that serves as both a commercial and residential property in the area of 11th Street and School Street.

When firefighters arrived, they said they located flames coming from the building and were able to contain the fire, as it came dangerously close to nearby railcars.

Photos from the fire department show extensive damage, including two burned vehicles.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.