Brother of 49ers quarterback among victims in fatal Midtown stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of two men fatally stabbed outside of a Midtown bar early Saturday morning has been identified as Clayton Beathard, a graduate of Battle Ground Academy and the brother of 49ers quarterback, C.J. Beathard.

Metro police responded around 3 a.m. to the area of Division Street and 19th Avenue South where they said a fight over a woman inside Dogwood Bar had moved outside and three people had been stabbed.

Two of the victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police revealed. They were later identified as Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni, III, 21.

Clayton Beathard is the younger brother of 49ers quarterback, C.J. Beathard. The team released a statement Saturday afternoon confirming “C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton.”

The team’s statement continued: “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one.”

Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni, III. were both graduates of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin. In a statement, Head of School Will Kessler said, “We are devastated by this tragic loss to our community.”

Kessler added: “No one should have to endure such a terrible loss of loved ones. We pray for the families and their friends for strength, support, and guidance through this most difficult time.”

MORE: 2 killed, 1 injured in stabbing outside Midtown bar

A 21-year-old man also suffered minor injuries in Saturday morning’s stabbing, officers explained. He remains in the hospital.

Metro police have released a surveillance image of a man wanted for questioning.

Man wanted for questioning (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anyone with information on his identity or additional knowledge of the stabbings is urged to contact Nashville Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Click here to view News 2’s 2019 CrimeTracker homicide map.