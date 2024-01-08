NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — All across the southern portion of the United States, millions of cicadas are preparing to wake from a very long sleep. Thirteen years long, in fact.

Brood XIX is set to emerge in mid-May 2024 in Tennessee in addition to Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia. Brood XIX have not emerged since 2011. Periodical cicadas typically stick around through mid-June.

These cicadas typically begin to emerge when the soil eight inches beneath the ground reaches 64 degrees.

But why do cicadas stay underground for 13-years?

Scientists believe they’ve evolved a 13-year lifecycle to avoid predators that would sync up with their lifecycle and emergence.

And why are there so many?

Researchers say huge numbers allow them to overwhelm predators so enough of them will live on to breed and continue the brood.

Dr. Frank A. Hale with the University of Tennessee’s Extension program told News 2 there can be up to one million cicadas per acre. “They overwhelm you with numbers; you eat all you can, and they still have enough to lay eggs, millions of eggs and keep the species going.”

(Getty Images)



Highbanks Metro Park, cicada from Brood X emerges, then tunnels back down.



A cicada nymph moves in the grass, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Frederick, Md. Within days, a couple weeks at most, the cicadas of Brood X (the X is the Roman numeral for 10) will emerge after 17 years underground. There are many broods of periodic cicadas that appear on rigid schedules in different years, but this is one of the largest and most noticeable. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Periodical Cicada

An exoskeleton of a 13-year cicada clings to a tree in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, May 11, 2011. Portions of the southern states are currently experiencing the emergence of the periodic cicadas, which tunnel their way to the surface to shed their skin and mate after 13 years underground. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

This July 17, 2019 photo provided by Charlton McDaniel of Fort Smith, Ark., shows a copperhead snake eating a cicada in Arkansa’s Ozark National Forest. McDaniel of said Thursday, July 25, 2019, that he was “fascinated and captivated” to see a copperhead eat a newly emerged cicada at dusk on July 17. McDaniel says he went to the forest for moonlight kayaking and noticed the molting cicada. McDaniel scared off a nearby snake, but the reptile returned to gobble the insect. (Charlton McDaniel via AP)

(Charlton McDaniel via AP)





What is the difference between annual and periodical cicadas?

Cicadas are present every year, but some years there are a lot more of them and they’re a lot louder. Annual cicadas are what you hear on a typical summer night. They have green bodies and black eyes and are most active during the evening and nighttime hours. Periodical cicadas have life cycles of either 13 or 17 years and come out in large groups called broods. Instead of green bodies and black eyes, periodical cicadas have red eyes and can look especially frightening immediately after molting.

Cicadas are incredibly loud

Get ready for things to get loud as Brood XIX emerges. “I’ve heard 100 decibels. That’s like a lawnmower or being in Neyland Stadium during a football game,” said Dr. Hale.

They are a food source for snakes and other critters

The vast number of periodical cicadas makes them a popular food source for various animals, including snakes. Copperheads, in particular, seek out cicadas when they are plentiful. According to Dr. Hale, some larger species also enjoy snacking on cicadas.

“I’ve heard reports of bears eating them as they come out of the ground, raking them with their claws, and just all the animals get satiated; they get filled up. They can’t eat anymore.”

They won’t hurt you or your pets

The good news is that cicadas are mostly harmless. They do not bite or carry diseases. You and your pets will be safe. However, you may want to take steps to protect young trees since emerging cicadas can damage them.

Yup, you can eat them

Yes, you can eat them. According to those who feast on cicadas, they taste like shrimp and are a source of protein. There are plenty of recipes online if you want to give cicada-eating a try.

Snap your fingers and they will come

The interaction between male and female cicadas is interesting. When a female finds a male she likes, all she has to do is “snap.” Male cicadas have specialized organs called “tymbals” that generate sound. The females will then applaud the males by snapping their wings when they’ve found an impressive mate. These snaps signal to the males that they are open to mating. However, a male cicada won’t know the difference between you snapping and a female cicada snapping.

“So if you find one by itself, you can click your finger, and you can make it come to you,” according to Dr. Hale.

Zombie Cicadas

Zombie cicadas do exist, but no need to panic. Cicadas can become infected with a parasitic fungus called Massaspora. The infection looks gruesome, with large portions of the cicada’s abdomen replaced with fungal spores. However, as usual, the cicadas continue on, seemingly not noticing that a part of their body is missing.