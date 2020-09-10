Broadway to remain closed to traffic on weekends through end of September

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced during his weekly coronavirus task force press conference Thursday that Broadway will remain closed to traffic on weekends throughout the end of September.

Mayor Cooper closed a portion of Lower Broad to traffic to allow more space for social distancing after crowds flocked to downtown Nashville over Labor Day weekend.

The city will close Lower Broad between Fourth and Fifth avenues from 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights so pedestrians could spread out while waiting in line to enter reduced capacity restaurants and bars. Cross streets will remain open to vehicles.

“This is a pilot project where we’re trying to decluster crowds. Labor Day was always a concern as was the Fourth of July and Memorial Day we want to get safely through that. All this will be done in consolation with neighbors and our partners in Broadway to have an extremely safe space for people to come to Nashville for,” explained Mayor Cooper.

“All of us want to look and examine to see if it was effective before we continue it,” he continued.

A TDOT spokesperson released a statement to News 2, which reads:

“TDOT leadership understands the unique situation on Broadway and the Department is working to support Metro in allowing, as the City considers necessary, more space for downtown patrons to social distance for public health purposes. Any permanent changes, however, would need further discussions – including with the Federal Highway Administration. The roadway receives federal funding and must comply with federal and state guidelines. At this time there are no discussions like this taking place.” KATHRYN SCHULTE, COMMUNITY RELATIONS OFFICER

The Broadway and Downtown Entertainment Coalition released a statement to clear up misconceptions on street crowding.

“We do not believe closing Broadway is a long-term solution for the downtown district. What is causing the crowding in the streets is the minimal capacity available within open establishments as well as the 10:30 p.m. closing time. With all bars capped at 25 people, no matter the size, and restaurants at 50% capacity there is little opportunity for patrons to get inside an establishment where they can safely social distance and we can control behaviors. We are finding, with so little capacity, once patrons get a table they do not leave—exacerbating problems in the street as people have nowhere to go. The more space given in the streets, ultimately, will attract more crowding if the fundamental issue of the crowds having nowhere to go is not addressed. We believe with Nashville’s low numbers we can safely increase our capacity—we have operated through COVID-19 for months now and understand how to protect guests. The real solution is getting people off the streets and into a controlled environment, which in turn helps put musicians and employees back to work and generates much needed tax revenue to aid Nashville’s ailing economy.”

Butch Spyridon, president and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, released a statement on the proposal, which reads:

“While we agree that Lower Broadway needs to be viewed through a different lens, we would encourage business owners, health department officials, the Mayor’s Office and the Metro Council to work together to develop a unified plan. The patchwork approach is not working.” BUTCH SPYRIDON, PRESIDENT AND CEO, NASHVILLE CONVENTION & VISITORS CORP

Councilwoman Emily Benedict plans to introduce a bill to close down Broadway on weekends. Councilwoman Angie Henderson said it doesn’t need to be legislated, but can just be treated as a long-term, special event zone like the city has done in the past for CMA Fest, Titans games and the Predators’ Stanley Cup run.

Discussions will continue at the next Metro Council meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

