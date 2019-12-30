Broadway bars increasing security for New Year’s Eve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With preparations for the New Year’s celebration in Nashville already in the works, many bars are getting ready for big business. But several bars are also working to increase security and safety.

The move comes after a deadly stabbing outside a popular Midtown bar, the Dogwood, on December 21st. The stabbing left two young men dead and led police on a four-day manhunt for the killer.

Metro police want to make sure everyone has a fun, and safe time this week.

The private security group, Associated Protective Service is present on Broadway already, ahead of the Music City Bowl.

Police tell News 2 they have two overstaffed command centers ready for New Year’s Eve. One center is on Broadway and the other is at Bicentennial Park for Music City Midnight.

“You can never have too much safety in the area,” says Michael Wagget, Tour Ambassador for Nashville Tours. “There’s no such thing as a safe place, anything can happen anywhere, just be on guard and be smart.”

To wrap up the decade on Tuesday evening, Keith Urban and Stevie Nicks are among the headlining acts performing for Music City Midnight’ at Bicentennial Park.

Metro police say once the concert is over they will move that command center to Broadway to join the officers stationed there.