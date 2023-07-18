NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — NASCAR making its return has been quite the talker in Nashville.

“It’s a pretty serious change to move from a small, short track racing facility into NASCAR,” said John Spragens.

For this to happen, millions of dollars would need to be spent to renovate the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

“We’ve got big concerns just on behalf of the city of Nashville,” said Spragens. “Should we be writing a big check for racing?”

Spragens is the president of the Citizens Against Racetrack Expansion (CARE) for Nashville and has been against this proposal, while Mayor John Cooper has been fighting to push this deal forward.

Metro Council recently deferred bills related to the proposal.

“The mayor’s office started too late,” said Bob Mendes.

Mendes is Metro councilmember at large and said right now, it’s unlikely this deal will pass under Cooper’s administration.

“It would require three passages, and under the best of circumstances we don’t pass $100 million deals on three straight meetings,” he said.

Despite that, Bristol Motor Speedways is continuing to move forward.

“It was about doing the right thing for the community when it comes to economic development and workforce development,” Clifton Harris said.

Harris is president of the Urban League of Middle Tennessee and said the two have partnered together to sign a community benefits agreement.

“This was not just a check the box moment,” he said. “So they took our advice right off the back and increased their wages up to $18.50 an hour.”

Along with that, the agreement also stated Bristol would agree to hire locally, giving preference to qualified Davidson County minority and diverse business enterprises, and to reach a goal of 30% for MBE/DBE for construction, supply, and post construction of the speedway if approved.

“It’s about workforce development, and giving people of color an opportunity to access the industry of motor speedway,” said Clifton.

Bristol Motor Speedway has also signed community benefits agreements with:

Glencliff High School and Fall Hamilton Elementary School to invest resources into student success.

Conexión Américas and its Casa Azafrán facility to support the Latino community around NFS.

Operation Stand Down Tennessee to support military veterans and their families.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee to provide educational access and activities for program participants.

In addition, they will also create a Nashville chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC). It will be an organization devoted to raising and distributing money to local charities that meet the needs of children.

While Harris said he understands the concerns of those opposing this deal, he’s hopeful this CBA will help in moving things forward.

“If it’s delayed and we have to wait until the new administration and the new council people are in place…and if that’s the hand that we are dealt, then we’ll deal with that at the appropriate time,” he said.

Since there is a strong possibility this deal will not pass under Mayor Cooper’s administration, News 2 reached out to all the mayoral candidates to get their views on if they would move the Speedway deal forward if elected. Their responses are below.

Freddie O’Connell:“I would like the speedway to stay, and I would like for it to be improved. I haven’t had time to review this deal, and it isn’t a priority for me to do so since it is not going to be considered by council this term. I would like to work toward making this less burdensome for taxpayers as much as possible but am willing to consider public investment in a facility that works for the neighborhood.”

Matt Wiltshire: “I’m not prepared to comment on a community benefits agreement that I’ve not yet reviewed or spoken with either party about. I’m a strong supporter of both the Urban League and community benefits agreements, and look forward to reviewing the specifics of the agreement.”

Sharon Hurt: “We’ve got to take a very close look at this project proposal. Time is needed for it to be thoroughly vetted with much community engagement. As Mayor, that will be the lens through which I will make all of my decisions.”

Alice Rolli: “In 2011, more than 70% of Nashville voters supported a charter amendment to protect racing at our fairgrounds. While the will of the voters may be an inconvenient truth for many developers in our city, their voices matter to me. The Bristol Motor Speedway proposal appears to deliver on the promise of improving safety, lowering noise, and reducing the long-term financial obligation of the city – and for these reasons, I support it.”

Heidi Campbell: “From what I’m hearing, the racetrack seems likely to pass through Council. If that happens, then we’re going to have a huge speedway right in the middle of a neighborhood–and from my understanding, the current proposals regarding the type of sound-wall and the available parking are totally insufficient. If the racetrack is approved, solving these problems is not negotiable. And it has to happen before construction begins.”

Vivian Wilhoite: “Vivian is for the speedway. Under state law, metro is required to take care of the speedway. The current proposal not only includes noise abatement and much needed parking for the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood, it also preserves Nashville’s speedway at no costs to tax payers by utilizing private development.”

Jeff Yarbro: News 2 reached out and is waiting for a response.