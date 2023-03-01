COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Every day is a constant reminder of what happened to Tameca Patton. For the past three years, she has thought and wondered why her son, Deveric Renfro, was murdered.

“It’s been a very long journey, very hard journey, lots of emotions up and down, just a rollercoaster, a lot of sadness, a big void in my life,” said Patton.

Wednesday marked exactly three years since his death. In his honor, she has asked everyone to light a candle in Deveric’s honor.

“I want the people to pay for what they did to my son, I want them behind bars for the rest of their life. They have scorned me for the rest of my life, and they don’t deserve to live their life,” Patton said.

It was a Sunday morning when Patton received a phone call from her neighbor.

“That phone, that first phone call […] and just when I came to the scene,” Patton remembered.

Columbia police, along with Fire and Rescue responded to Patton’s home on March 1, 2020, responding to a house fire. Patton remembered pulling up to her home and seeing the flames were out, but police and fire officials continued to walk around on the other side of the caution tape.

However, it was the hours of waiting that stood out to her most. Patton thought back to calling and calling her son, who was supposed to be at home.

“Everything was like a glaze, everything was foggy, my nose started bleeding at one point, and I just felt blind,” Patton remembered. “Just getting the news that my son was in the house and that he was deceased.”

After Columbia Fire and Rescue made entry into the home to extinguish the fire, they found the body of 27-year-old Deveric. Investigators have determined that Mr. Renfro suffered a gunshot wound prior to the fire being set and is the victim of a homicide.

However, his death can never overshadow the life he lived.

“He loved the outdoors, he was very generous and kind to people, didn’t ever meet a stranger. Loved to cook. Just, a very loving person,” Patton said.

Patton is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia Police at (931) 560-1670. You can also contact Maury County Crimestoppers at (931) 381-4900 or Columbia Police SAFE Tip.