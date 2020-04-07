Bridgestone Arena works to reschedule spring events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The COVID-19 pandemic is putting a pause on spring events at the Bridgestone Arena.

Luckily many of the spring concerts are rescheduling for later this year. But the Nashville Predator’s season remains uncertain.

“The NHL put the season on pause, and just like everybody else we’re waiting to see how long this goes and how things change in the weeks and months ahead,” Senior Vice President of Entertainment and Marketing David Kells said.

But Kells says trying to rebook those upcoming tours can be challenging.

“But almost from the minute this started we’ve been working with our promoter partners and agencies and everyone on those sides to try to find a date that will work when we can resume normal activity,” Kells said.

The arena says it is committed to supporting hundreds of staff members during this time, especially for any of the cancelled events that were on the books.

“We’re paying everybody for every cancelled shift. So an event, like the SEC tournament was cancelled, we made sure people were made whole on those. The couple of other events that have been cancelled, we’re making sure people are getting paid for those shifts. Because the front of house staff are the life blood of our business,” Kells said.

So far the only cancelled concerts include Niall Horan and Zac Brown Band. Both of those shows were later this month.

But artists like Lauren Daigle, James Taylor and Justin Bieber have all committed to rescheduling their stops in Nashville.

It’s still uncertain how the virus will effect the venue financially.