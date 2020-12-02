Bridgestone Americas to close Antioch operations center, shift employees to Nashville office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bridgestone Americas plans to close its Antioch operations center by the end of the year and move those employees to Bridgestone Tower downtown.

The Nashville Business Journal reported the shutdown Wednesday as the company transitions to accommodate more work-from-home jobs.

“Like so many businesses throughout the world, the COVID-19 crisis accelerated new ways of working across our organization,” the company told News 2 in a statement. “At Bridgestone Americas, we have continued to look for ways to better support our employees and ensure we’re shaping a culture that promotes flexibility, work-life harmony, and is sustainable for the future.”

Bridgestone Americas said it plans to adopt a “more efficient model” that will result in less office space needed. The company tells News 2 this will not result in any headcount reductions.

Employees from the Bridgestone Operations Center in Antioch will now use Bridgestone Tower as their home office. The Bridgestone Tower is on Fourth Street in downtown Nashville and has enough desks and offices to accommodate nearly 2,000 employees.

“Bridgestone remains committed to Nashville. We chose this great city 25 years ago and we have deep ties to Middle Tennessee where our employees have been actively involved in the community for decades through volunteerism, giving and nonprofit leadership,” the statement continued. “Nashville is our home and we’re proud to be one of the first global companies that saw the promise in the city decades ago.”