ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A major shift in traffic will occur this weekend in Robertson County as TDOT prepares for bridge work and demolition.

On Sunday, TDOT crews will close the northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 at Exit 112 to begin bridge demolition. All travel will be reduced to one lane of traffic and diverted onto the Exit 112 exit ramp across from State Route 25.

According to TDOT, crews will begin their work on Sunday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

Law enforcement will remain on the scene throughout the night to assist in directing traffic.