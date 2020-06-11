Brentwood ‘Night of Prayer’ event prays for local law enforcement

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several hundred people gathered in the parking lot of Otter Creek Church in Brentwood held a Night of Prayer.

Among songs, speeches, and a special dance performance; the crowd joined in prayer for law enforcement.

“God, we pray over these women and these men,” said an Otter Creek Church minister. “We pray that you would use them as agents of justice and fairness and equality and reconciliation.”

The event was the idea of Brentwood Academy star athlete Skyy Clark and four other athletes.

“It’s really not a battle of black versus white,” Clark said, “It’s good versus evil.”

The goal was to pray for healing, justice and reconciliation.

“We have to take the time to decompress,” said Robert Covington, player for the Houston Rockets of the National Basketball Association. “We have to look at the higher spirits in order for us to really heal.”