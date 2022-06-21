BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Things are getting drier across Middle Tennessee as the heat builds, and until wet weather returns, there will be no permits for open burning issued in Brentwood. Brentwood Fire Officials have issued a ban on open burning until wet weather returns.

Deanna Lambert, the Community Relations Director for the City of Brentwood, says it’s the dry conditions combined with the hot weather that led officials to issue the burn ban, “We want to make sure that we’re being safe here in Brentwood. And so basically, we’ve issued a burn ban, our fire marshal has implemented a ban in place on any open burning. And what this means is basically no burning of leaves or yard debris or brush or anything like that.”

Open burning is not allowed but contained fires are still okay. “It’s the first day of summer, so everyone’s looking forward to using their grills. Grills are still allowed. Charcoal grills, anything like that, that is a contained fire is fine,” says Lambert.

Residents and businesses can also use fire pits, as long as the fire is contained and proper safety protocols are followed.

The ban on open burning comes ahead of the July 4th holiday. Brentwood officials want to remind residents to abide by the law when it comes to personal fireworks. Without a permit, personal fireworks are illegal within Brentwood’s city limits. “Just a small firework could really ignite a large fire,” says Lambert.

Firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, Roman candles, bottle rockets, sparklers, smoke bombs, and other fireworks cannot be set off inside the city limits unless they are part of a permitted display.

Brentwood Fire officials will let businesses and residents know when the burn ban is lifted.