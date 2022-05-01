BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Brentwood High School student was killed in a crash on Franklin Road Saturday night.

Brentwood police say just before 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a crash involving a Jeep Wrangler and a Honda motorcycle on Franklin Road at the intersection of Murray Lane. Four people, all teenagers, were involved.

The preliminary investigation reveals the motorcycle was driving south on Franklin Road near Murray Lane. While going through the intersection, the motorcycle crashed into the Jeep Wrangler that was turning onto Franklin Road from Murray Lane. The motorcyclist, 17, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died. The female passenger on the motorcycle was also taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition, according to police.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep Wrangler, both 16, were not injured.

No of the identities of those involved in the crash were released.

The accident remains under investigation.