Brentwood Fire and Rescue battles house fire with heavy smoke

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emergency crews battled heavy smoke while responding to a heavily involved house fire in Brentwood Friday night.

Brentwood Fire and Rescue crews responded to a residential fire in the 1200 block of Boxthorn Drive. Firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived to the scene. They initially attempted to fight the fire from the inside of the home but were forced to exit the house and battle the fire from the outside.

The roof of the house collapsed within five minutes of firefighters arriving.

Thankfully, occupants had already evacuated the home by the time crews arrived to the scene. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.