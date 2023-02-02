BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Every year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) helps with nearly 30,000 cases. Now, a Middle Tennessee business is joining the mission to bring these kids home one charging station at a time.

EOS Linx, an electric charging company based in Brentwood, plans to have 700 of its charging stations across the U.S. by the end of the year. Each of those stations will feature digital screens showing missing children that you could help find in the area.

“For me, personally, having four kids, just the idea of missing children certainly hits home,” said EOS Linx CEO Blake Snider.

According Snider, it’s important that companies like his also serve a social mission.

“The hope that our efforts have contributed to connecting some of those children is a very positive thing for us — and not something that is just an afterthought, but a real focus as we deploy our screens,” explained Snider.

John Bischoff, the vice president of the Missing Children Division at the NCMEC, said that because these billboards are digital, they can display both critical and cold cases.

“Photos are the number one way to engage with the public,” said Bischoff. “It helps give us the opportunity to keep those older cases in the public eye today. That child is still important to us, that child is still important to the family and the law enforcement. We are still looking for that child. It’s not just critical cases, it’s also longer-term missing child cases that we will not forget about.”

In Tennessee, EOS Linx has screens up and running statewide, including Chattanooga, Crossville, Mount Juliet, Nashville, and Jackson, to name a few. Nearly 200 faces have appeared on those screens so far, each one bringing an opportunity to help reunite a family.

“We want them home safe; law enforcement wants them home safe; and most importantly, their family wants them home safe,” Bischoff said.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“The NCMEC and their mission and focus is certainly something that is a great endeavor, and something that we were happy to support,” Snider added.

If you do see a child in public that you recognize from these billboards, the NCMEC said the worst thing you can do is delay. Instead, call your local law enforcement agency, or call the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.