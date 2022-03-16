NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Brentwood doctor Brian McMurray is passionate about the people of Ukraine.

He currently serves as the Ukraine ambassador for the American College of Emergency Physicians and has visited the country 42 times, since 1996.

Last month he sat down with News 2 to offer insight on the conflict and what his colleagues were seeing on the ground. He felt compelled to travel to Ukraine to offer his assistance, but he also realized the danger.

Several weeks later he embarked on his 43rd trip to Ukraine after talking the decision over with his wife.

“This time she said you really want to go, don’t you? And I said my heart is aching, yes. And she said you need to go, let me pray for you,” Dr. McMurray said.

Once he arrived, he described the scene as something out of a movie.

“When I came into the country, maybe you saw the movie Field of Dreams, I think a lot of people have seen that, and the very final scene was an endless parade of car lights with people coming to the field. And when I entered the county there was an endless line of cars,” McMurray explained.

His was one of the only cars heading inbound to Ukraine.

Since arriving, he said the injuries have been unimaginable. He immediately went to work. “As far as the injuries, shrapnel, bullets, things falling on people, crushing injuries,” McMurray recalled.

McMurray has been focused on finding hospitals the supplies they need to keep these patients alive. He said some hospitals are currently just days away from running out of what they need.

“I’ve been to several hospitals today that said they have a five-day supply if everything stays as it is. If it gets busier, they’ll run out in two days. And I’m talking about essential antibiotics, IV fluids, bandages, tourniquets, just very essential things,” McMurray said, adding trauma supplies is one of their biggest needs and concerns.

“I can tell you, the consistent thing is hemostatic bandages, bandages of all kinds, tourniquets, airways,” McMurray said when asked about some of the supplies needed most.

All this is needed to treat injuries caused by a battle he said has crossed the line.

“It’s preposterous, this whole thing. It’s so undeserved, is absolutely preposterous and it’s barbaric. And the world and our country, not just our country, but the world needs to step up. The whole world needs to step up,” McMurray said.

He believes other countries should offer assistance to Ukraine by sending planes to help them protect their airspace.

McMurray plans to begin his journey home later this week.

For anyone looking for ways to help, he suggests donating to humanitarian organizations on the ground or Ukraine orphanages.