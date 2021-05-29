Brentwood church releases statement following Saturday plane crash

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A church in Brentwood has released a statement after a small private jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna Saturday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration says seven people were aboard the Cessna C501 and confirmed one fatality. Emergency Responders have not released any additional information about the other people.

News 2 obtained the tail number of the plane involved in the crash. Records show it registered to a production company associated with leaders of Remnant Fellowship Church, specifically Joe Lara and Gwen Shamblin Lara.

Remnant Fellowship responded to a Facebook message from News 2, saying:

“The Shamblins, Hannahs and Laras appreciate your concern, support and prayers. As has been reported by the media, some family members may have been involved in a plane accident this morning. The families are awaiting details from the authorities. Because no details have been confirmed, the authorities have been unable to communicate with the families of those involved. The families will share details at the appropriate time. In the meantime, the families respectfully request prayers and privacy for all involved, please.”

The leadership section of the Remnant Fellowship Church website lists six people with those last names included in the statement – Joe and Gwen Lara, Michael and Erin Shamblin and Brandon and Elizabeth Hannah.