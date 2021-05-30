Brentwood church releases official statement following deadly plane crash

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Sunday evening, Brentwood’s Remnant Fellowship Church released an official statement on its website after a plane carrying seven of its church leaders crashed into Percy Priest Lake Saturday, killing all on board.

The seven on board the private jet have been identified as:

Gwen Shamblin Lara

William “Joe” Lara

David Martin

Jennifer Martin

Jonathan Walters

Jessica Walters

Brandon Hannah

All seven were high-ranking Remnant Fellowship leaders and the church describes them as “some of the finest and most loving people that you would ever come across.”

Remnant Fellowship Church would like to thank first responders for their help both to the church and the victims’ families.

The full statement can be found below.

“The seven Remnant Fellowship leaders lost May 29, 2021 were some of the finest and most loving people that you would ever come across. During this horrible tragedy, our church would greatly appreciate prayers.

“We want everyone who was affected, especially the children of the passengers, to know that they are very loved and our church will be taking special care of the children’s needs in these coming years.

“Gwen Shamblin Lara was one of the world’s most kind, gentle, and selfless mother and wife, and a loyal, caring, supportive best friend to all. She lived every day laying down her own life to ensure that others could find a relationship with God. Because of that, her memory will definitely remain for a long time as she has a place in millions of people’s hearts around the world through her work with Weigh Down Ministries and Remnant Fellowship Church. Her wonderful and supportive husband, Joe Lara, will also be greatly missed.

“The other passengers who perished in the crash were Remnant Fellowship leaders who were very involved in the community and loved by many – David and Jennifer Martin, Jonathan and Jessica Walters, and Brandon Hannah.

“On behalf of Remnant Fellowship Church, we would like to thank the First Responders and all who have helped our church and these families during this difficult time.

“Finally, as far as Remnant Fellowship Church and Weigh Down Ministries are concerned, Michael Shamblin and Elizabeth Shamblin Hannah, Gwen’s two children, and the church leadership intend to continue the dream that Gwen Shamblin Lara had of helping people find a relationship with God.”