Brentwood Academy students, faculty safe after boat capsizes on school trip

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN)– A Brentwood Academy representative said two students and two faculty members are safe after their boat capsized in Costa Rica.

They said the trip is part of their Winterim Cultural Program. The students and faculty members were on a fishing excursion with a charter company that the school had used before.

They say unexpected winds picked up and the boat capsized.

Everyone had their life jackets on, but they did float for a few hours in rough water, according to officials. A passing fishing boat was able to pick them up and bring them back to shore.

School officials say they’re thankful to God for their safety and that they are able to continue on with the trip.