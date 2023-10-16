NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Betty Robinson was diagnosed with stage three triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in January of 2021. This announcement was a shock to Robinson, as it is for most, but she considers herself an optimist and a fighter.

Robinson’s main goal, besides getting treatment and beating cancer, was to have a positive attitude and keep her life as normal as possible. She said she didn’t miss a day of work besides two after one of her surgeries when she had to stay in the hospital.

Instead of letting her diagnosis get the best of her, she turned her energy to a new passion: The Power of Pink Fund.

Robinson and a dear friend decided to become co-chairs of the Power of Pink Fund Golf Tournament. Each year a new theme for the tournament is decided and golfers dress up and create a team name. This year’s theme was “Hollywood Glam”, and Robinson explained it is one of her favorite parts of the day.

Robinson recalled that the main purpose of the fun event is awareness and raising money and they have done exactly that by raising over $100,000 for the Power of Pink in the last three years.

If you would like to support the Power of Pink and Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, you can attend one of their biggest events of the year: Wine Around the Square. This event supports the fight against breast cancer and began more than ten years ago. 100% of the proceeds from the event go to the Power of Pink fund where money will be used for mammograms, screenings, diagnostics, ultrasounds, and MRIs for women underinsured in Rutherford County. To find out more and to get tickets click here.