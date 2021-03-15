Brad Paisley’s ‘The Store’ marks one year of helping hundreds of Nashville families

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — One year into helping Nashville residents in need, ‘The Store’ has now served one million meals.

The non-profit and free grocery store opened on the heels of the March 3rd tornadoes, not knowing how the pandemic would impact Nashville and the country.

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley came up with the idea for ‘The Store’ years ago while teaching their kids about those less fortunate. Paisley said his wife called a friend of theirs asking where to take their kids in California and she suggested The Unite Shoppe. Paisley added that their non-profit is similar to the one they visited five years ago.

“We fell in love with the idea of a grocery store that feeds people where they get a choice and they get the dignity that comes with that.” Paisley recalled thinking, “I’ve got to do this in Nashville. This is such a good idea, why isn’t this everywhere?”

After years of planning and working to get the necessary permits, they received everything they needed in February of 2020, days before the deadly tornado outbreak.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 07: An exterior view of Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s The Store is seen on April 07, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Store is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit referral-based program founded to provide groceries to people in need. During this time of social distancing because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) The Store is providing families in need with pick up or delivery options. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 07: An exterior view of Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s The Store is seen on April 07, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Store is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit referral-based program founded to provide groceries to people in need. During this time of social distancing because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) The Store is providing families in need with pick up or delivery options. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 07: An exterior view of Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s The Store is seen on April 07, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Store is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit referral-based program founded to provide groceries to people in need. During this time of social distancing because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) The Store is providing families in need with pick up or delivery options. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

That’s when they started to plan their grand opening. “We were like how do we do this? What does the ribbon cutting look like? What do we do? And then the tornadoes hit and then we were like let’s just open. Let’s just feed people,” Paisley said.

Williams-Paisley added, “We immediately pivoted to disaster relief. Then of course right after that, the pandemic happened. So, the original idea of having people able to come into ‘The Shop’, we sort of had to pivot away from that and go to curbside and delivery. It was something we never even anticipated doing but there was a whole portion of the population who it wasn’t safe for them to leave their homes and shop.”

When they first started, the non-profit co-founders said they were delivering to 48 families. A year later, they now serve 450 households per week, surpassing 1 million meals served so far.

Paisley said, “When we are delivering food, especially when it’s the elderly, they don’t care who you are, they are just thankful.”

If you would like to get involved, the non-profit is looking for volunteers. You can sign up on the Hands on Nashville website. They are also accepting monetary donations on their website.

‘The Store’ serves as a referral hub for families. If you need assistance and are a client of one of their partners, you can have them reach out on your behalf. Those partners include YWCA-Weaver Domestic Violence Shelter, Safe Haven, Amerigroup (select members), Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, Centennial’s Women’s Hospital, Edgehill CommunityPartners, End Slavery TN, Community Achieves-Margaret Allen and Catholic Charities.

They do accept walk-ins if you are not connected to one of their partners. Proof of income and identification that matches the name on your proof of income will be needed. You will also need names and date of births for everyone in your household.

‘The Store’ is located on 2005 12th Avenue S. and its open Thursday-Friday 1 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.