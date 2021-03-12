Brad Paisley to perform virtual concert to benefit zoos, aquariums

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brad Paisley and some of his country music friends are joining forces to help zoos and aquariums hit hard due to the pandemic.

The country star will be hosting a virtual concert on March 31.

A portion of the money raised will go toward the Nashville Zoo, the Tennessee Aquarium and 238 others in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums across the country.

Paisley said the industry saw a billion-dollar loss last year and the benefit concert is a small way to help.

