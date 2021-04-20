Brad Paisley to headline 4th of July concert in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music superstar, Brad Paisley will headline Nashville’s Fourth of July celebration on Lower Broadway, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. announced Tuesday morning.

Let Freedom Sing!, which normally draws a crowd of more than 200,000, will feature the largest fireworks show in Nashville history, according to the city. Pyrotechnics will be synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony.

4th of July celebration in downtown Nashville 2019 (Photo: WKRN)











“After the year that Nashville has had, from a tornado to a bombing, Nashvillians deserve something to look forward to coming out of the pandemic,” Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. said in a statement Tuesday.

Spyridon added, “more than ever, we want to deliver a world-class concert and fireworks show to commemorate July 4th and give back to our community. As well, our visitors have always supported us through challenges, and this is the perfect way to welcome them back and welcome live music back to Music City.”

Let Freedom Sing! drew as many as 343,000 people in 2019. The fireworks display was not held in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the 18th annual celebration produced by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the 37th overall for the city of Nashville.