Boyfriend named ‘person of interest’ in murder of Hickman County woman

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The boyfriend of a Hickman County woman found murdered earlier this month has been named a person of interest in her death, according to investigators.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Victoria Clay was discovered the night of June 17 inside of a residence in the area of Bates Trail.

Deputies said the 37-year-old had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Victoria Clay (Courtesy: Kandace Hullett)

During the course of the investigation, the sheriff’s office said the victim’s 44-year-old boyfriend, Jeffery Clay, was identified as a person of interest.

He is jailed in Wayne County, Ohio on other charges, but investigators said he will be transported back to Hickman County, where there are additional warrants for his arrest.

Kandace Hullett, the sister of Victoria Clay told News 2 that her sister had a “beautiful smile” and a love for animals, including dogs and horses.

“She was the person you would see stop all traffic to rescue an old dog in the middle of the highway,” Hullett explained.

Victoria Clay, who loved her daughter Valerie “more than life itself,” attended Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She also worked for 14 years in property management.

“When she walked into a room, everyone listened up because of the smile on her face,” Hullett said. “She was a very spirited girl from a very young age.”

No additional information has been released about the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of Victoria Clay.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office at 931-729-6143 or Hickman County Dispatch at 931-729-6146.