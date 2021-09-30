Boy thanks doctor who treated him at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A boy came up with a way to thank the doctor who treated him at Monroe Carell Junior Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Liam Holliman, 7, said he loves his doctor.

She was by his side for the last year and a half.

Courtesy: Magen Holliman

Courtesy: Magen Holliman

Courtesy: Magen Holliman

Courtesy: Magen Holliman

When he found out he was going to have his last meeting with her, he wanted to do something nice.

He dressed up, brought her a balloon and flowers and wrote her a note to say how much he appreciates her.

His family said the doctor and her whole team at the hospital have been a blessing to them.