NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of volunteers will join the Middle Tennessee Council of Boy Scouts this Saturday in an event to honor Middle Tennessee veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

More than 1,500 volunteers are expected to attend the Nashville National Cemetery in Madison to place as many as 37,000 U.S. flags on the gravesites of those that sacrificed their lives for the country. The event held by the Boy Scouts of America is a way for Tennesseans to show their appreciation for the fallen.

“This is an honorable event that we as a Middle Tennessee Council are proud to help in any way,” said Scout Executive Larry Brown, “It is one way our Scouts show their appreciation to honor these heroes that gave their lives for our freedom while in active duty and those who served our country so well.”

A total of 100,000 flags will be placed across three gravesites to commemorate veterans in Middle Tennessee. Scouts will place U.S. flags at the Stones River National Battlefield Cemetry in Murfreesboro and the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetry in West Nashville. All events are slated to begin at 8 a.m.

Larry Brown says in addition to the three main cemeteries, Scouts and family members will also visit over 30 smaller cemeteries to place flags on gravesites as well.