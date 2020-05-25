Bowlers head back to the alley under Phase 2 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Pins falling is a welcomed sound for Steve Schmittou part-owner of Tusculum Strike & Spare on Nolensville Pike. “We’ve cleaned every square inch. I’m ready to hear the pins drop.”
Now open under Phase 2, the closure has been hard for business. “We have almost 400 employees in the company that we had to furlough, that’s never easy,” said Schmittou.
Open Monday for the first time in nine weeks, committed customers like Jay Davis were there as doors opened.
“This is my home away from home,” said David, “I’m here every Monday before the coronavirus.”
Jay, along with his friends, couldn’t wait to get back and start racking up the points they’re used to.
“If I get 3 strikes in a row, you’re going to hear a particular sound [makes turkey noise]”, Davis said with a laugh.
There are changes in the alley which can only operate at 50% capacity meanwhile the arcade is still closed.
“We are going every other lane,” said Schmittou, “We ask the customers to leave house balls on the ball rack we clean each one. We have all the plexiglass. All of our employees are getting their temperature taken in the morning. We’re all wearing face masks.”
Hand sanitation stations are easily accessible, they have masks for customers that want them, a list of procedures are clearly outlined and lanes are wiped after every game. Davis feels confident.
“We have to exercise a little faith, a little caution while wearing your face mask.”
And, it didn’t take long for him to get back in his groove. Three strikes and his famous turkey call filled the room. A sign, he said, everything will be alright.
The first game is free at Tusculum Strike and Spare when you make it back and kids get two free games a day during the summer.
